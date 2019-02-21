Why do I accept Social Security payments and participate in Medicare if I am opposed to socialism? Socialism is a "forced" form of government, which means that the power of decision resides in the government and not the individual. Neither program is pure socialism because I can participate in other programs of choice which subsidize both.
For instance, I pay more for a secondary health insurance policy than I pay for Medicare. Neither is "free;" I pay for both. Social Security is a "forced" participation retirement plan, but I can choose to have other retirement investments apart from Social Security.
Each participant pays a Social Security and Medicare tax equal to 15.3 percent, with limits on the amount of the taxable income. When friends ask me why I participate in these programs, my short answer is, “I have been forced to feed the horse my entire working life. I intend to ride it until it drops dead.”
Glenn Messer
North side
