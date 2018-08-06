Re: the Aug. 2 letter to the editor "Socialism serves society as a whole."
I grew up starting in the very early '50s. We were taught back then about communism and why it is a very bad form of government. The letter writer seems to think that socialism would be good for our society — wake up! Socialism IS communism. You can't give us a dictionary definition of socialism and expect us to believe that is how it will work.
I worked very hard for what I have. I am not about to let the government take what I worked hard for and give it to someone who is able to work but won't because they think the world owes them. If you want something, go to work and earn it. Then you tell me you're willing to let the government give it to a deadbeat. Socialism does NOT belong in this country. You want socialism, move to North Korea, Red China or Russia.
Steven Barker
East side
