Re: the Aug. 2 letter to the editor "Socialism serves society as a whole."
Socialism is a theory that advocates the ownership and control of industry, capital and land by the government. Many liberals like to point to Norway and Sweden as bastions of socialism, but the population of Norway is less than six million and Sweden about seven million. Both are mostly homogenous populations. The U.S. has a population of more than 325 million and is definitely not homogeneous.
The letter insinuates that the "rich" should pay for education and health care. To quote former prime minister, Margaret Thatcher: "The problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other peoples' money." By the way, in Lincoln's words, "of the people, by the people and for the people" he is describing a Republic. Lincoln was also the first Republican president.
Penny MacArthur
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.