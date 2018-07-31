Re: the July 30 column "The socialists are coming! The socialists are coming!"
Socialism — that bug-a-boo term used by disingenuous columnists and politicians to describe anything which might benefit the masses at the cost of profits for the corporations and the rich — was first used by Republicans in American to scare the populace away from "Socialized" medicine (at the behest of the American Medical Association.) The result is the poorest health care system in the civilized world — ranked 37 by the World Health Organization.
The socialized programs we do have are: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, farm subsidy programs, college loans and scholarships, VA benefits, G.I. Bill, disability insurance, food stamps, FEMA, OSHA, and most ironic of all, corporation subsidies which amount to billions.
Don't fall for the scare tactics of right-wing demagogues.
John Padget
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.