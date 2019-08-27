With an election approaching, the GOP is in full cry about how "Socialist" the Democrat candidates are. The implication is that the Democrats are so socialist that it is only a very small step to full-blown Communism.
The United States is, and has been for a very long time now, a combination of both Capitalism and Socialism. Here, for an example, are some of our "Socialist" programs. The police dept., the fire dept., the libraries, the highways, the schools, most of the universities, public toilets, public parks, public parking, the military, hospitals, and public "everything". So I have this to say to my GOP friends. Before you start pointing fingers and calling names, maybe you should do some basic homework, read up on the subject, listen to the various available airwaves and then make your accusations based on fact.
Thomas Schell
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.