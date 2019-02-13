I lived in Venezuela for two years as an ex-patriot. This was before Hugo Chavez became president. It was the number one country for ex-pats. Inflation was very similar to the rate in the United States. It was one of the riches countries in the world.
Today, inflation is somewhere between one million percent and 10 million percent. The people with money are leaving the country. Today, if someone elects to have surgery, they have to go to Colombia for antiseptics, or they have surgery without any. If anyone wants socialism, move to Venezuela.
John Thomas
SaddleBrooke
