Re: the Feb. 15 letter to the editor "Socialism is here; you're welcome to it."
Thanks to the Venezuela expat for his concern about socialism, but politicians who favor socialism make a lot of noise but have little power to introduce it. Instead, the far right controls the White House, Cabinet, Senate and Supreme Court. The fellow in the oval office, a wannabe dictator, believes in the supremacy of one national or ethnic group, shows a contempt for democracy and insists on obedience from elected and appointed members of the Republican party, or else.
Put all of this together with an authoritarian rule (which Mr. Trump has installed) and, guess what, you get the beginnings of fascism. Think 1920s and 30s. Think Italy. Think about a campaign slogan by Benito Mussolini to “Make Italy Great Again.” Sound familiar? With fascism near, I doubt that America will slide into socialism.
Ken Richardson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.