We have two competing definitions of socialism. The first is of course from Herr Marx, "the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community.”
The second characterization is distilled from the debate stage of the Democratic presidential hopefuls, “free stuff”.
There is no success story for socialism anywhere, ever, so why this infatuation by the American left?
Our public schools have not been teaching the evils and idiocy of socialism for decades and now those uninformed are voting. Instead they point students to Scandinavian countries for inspiration. But Nordic wealth is generated by socially responsible, yet vibrant capitalism before they tax the heck out of the providers with the generous democratic consent of the citizenry.
I look to Venezuela, an oil-rich country that a decade ago democratically elected populist socialist. Surely they could be the first Marxist success. Alas, they’ve morphed into a totalitarian communist regime.
Maybe the next socialist country can get it right. Vote Democratic and find out.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.