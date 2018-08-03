Would Mr Palotas give us an example of his “utopian” socialism? I have worked in the Soviet Union - the model for socialism!I found out that every citizen made a grand 100 roubles a month (whetheryou were truck driver or a doctor, that students had to bribe their way into university and people had to pay additional cash to get to see a doctor. In Uzbekistan my wife had to bring her own linen and soap to the hospital because such things were not offered. Mr. Palotas has offered no information on the benefits of socialism but included his own “knee-jerk” reaction to Mr. Ambrose’s article. I would strongly recommend that Mr. Palotas move to the Venezuelan ‘socialist” paradise where he can benefit from free education and an excellent heath system.
Ihor KUNASZ
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.