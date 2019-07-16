Re: the July 7 letter "No to Dem socialists."
Socialism is truly a horrible form of governance. It provides those things that any able bodied person should be able to provide for themselves in their lifetime. Conservative, anti-socialism seniors should immediately discontinue their Social(ism) Security benefit checks in protest. All able bodied people should be able to provide for their own education, public utilities, infrastructure, private police, fireman and military defense, just to name a few items. Anybody, with initiative, can certainly provide for themselves without requiring handouts from a socialist government. Natural disasters - that's just God's way of separating the chaff from the wheat, the weak from the strong. Only the strong survive, natural selection by God's will. God bless America & those who will not see.
James Abels
Midtown
