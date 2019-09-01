It’s not a matter of choice. Both are needed. Unless you can find the means to provide the necessary resources to all of America’s social systems (schools, libraries, welfare programs, law enforcement, fire protection, and all the others mentioned recently); a system that creates funding is an absolute. It’s that simple. Capitalism is an “economic “ system. One of the best in the world. It creates the wealth necessary to the functioning of America’s social commitments. Wealth taking the form of taxes. Socialism by definition is a “social system,” as noted. And we have some of the best in the world. However, nothing included in that system creates wealth, unless it’s controlled by those possessing political power as a mean of production and distribution. And the distribution of that wealth, historically, is limited to members of a ruling class. Socialism plus Capitalism equals Americanism. It’s that simple!
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.