There’s no need to demonize socialism; we have only to look at its results. The more a country’s government interferes with the economy, the higher the unemployment, lower the wages, and greater the disparity between the rich and poor. We have only to look at the list of world economic freedom to see these facts. Or to see what happened to the richest country in South America, or the difference between North and South Korea. Socialism doesn’t work, and has never worked.
The goals of socialism are fine, but just ask anyone who has escaped it, and you’ll discover the realties. The economy cannot be controlled. The meeting point of the law of supply and demand cannot be known, because it is always shifting as millions of economic decisions are made daily. Socialism works only until you run out of other people’s money.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.