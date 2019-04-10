I just don’t understand the Socialist-Democrats. They hyphenate their party’s name to give the impression that the Democratic Party still exists, while the public knows each politician running for the Party’s nomination today is a hard core Socialist. They give a standing ovation to a bill that permits partial and after birth abortions, and a few weeks later celebrate the termination of capital punishment because someone mistakenly convicted could be executed. One program that MIGHT execute an innocent is terminated and the other one, GUARANTEEING, with each use, the execution of an innocent is expanded. Go figure!
Elliott Wilson
Sierra Vista
