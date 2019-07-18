Re: the July letter "Letter railing against 'socialists' confusing."
I'm confused about a person who would wonder if someone who is not a socialist would cash their Social Security check or use their Medicare benefits. Those are not gifts from the government. We are simply getting back our own money that we paid into the system. I worked over 40 years, many of them paying the maximum amount into Social Security and Medicare. The return on that is not great, but still it's MY money, not the government's. Medicare is not the free care for all that a lot of people talk about. After years of paying in to the system, I still get to pay another $350 per month to get the complete coverage I want. I would have been better off putting that money into an HSA for 40 years and then purchasing private insurance. Still, it's the system we have. I paid for it. It isn't free. I also recall a lot of taxes that paid for libraries, schools, roads, etc... Nothing was/is free!
William OSTEEN
Northeast side
