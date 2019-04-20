In our founding as a nation we fought a war of independence to be free of the authoritarian rule of the British Crown and the idea that a ruling individual can be above the law and even be the law, itself. At the time, approximately 33 percent of Americans were Loyalists to the Crown and another 10-15 percent of the population wavered in its loyalties. In our present situation nationally it is probably this wavering group that will decide whether we will free ourselves from our present ruler who features himself to be a monarch. The idea that challenging the authority of such an individual is treasonous violates our founding principles. Clearly, there is something in the human psyche that seeks authoritarians as leaders and gives them unassailable loyalty once they are given leadership. Even President Nixon still had his 30+% when he was forced to resign. The more things appear to change the more they stay the same.
