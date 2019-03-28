I have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales for nearly 50 years. Last night I waited nearly four hours at the Morley truck crossing on Mariposa Road. This is relatively new modern facility with 12 stations for agents to interact with vehicles, but only five stations (42%) were operating. The crossing closed at 10:00 P.M. and hundreds of vehicles were redirected to the DeConcinni Port of Entry in downtown, which has 8 stations (3-4 in operation). This crossing is open 24 hours but the estimated crossing time was 6 hours. As we passed the inspection booth, we saw 8-9 other agents standing around, talking. Apparently, Customs and Border Protection is more concerned about decorating the border with razor wire than using the manpower that they clearly have to help ordinary legal travelers return to Arizona in a timely, efficient manner. Most of the returning vehicles had Arizona license plates.
Tom Van Devender
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.