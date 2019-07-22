President Trump is addressing domestic and foreign issues but his 'in your face' approach has brought negative criticism from voters and even members of his cabinet. Immigration, the Middle East, tariffs, cozying up to dictators and his potty-mouth comments aimed at potential Democrat candidates add to the confusion. It all reminds me of a Big Band Era tune by Trummy Young and Sy Oliver, recorded by Jimmie Lunceford, Harry James and Ella Fitzgerald. It offers constructive criticism of he president's way of handling these crucial issues. Mr. President, 'IT AIN'T WHAT YOU DO, IT'S THE WAY THAT YOU DO IT'!!
Herb Williams
Downtown
