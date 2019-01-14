I served 22 years in the Air Force, and this "partial shutdown" affects so many of my brothers and sisters "in arms." I had a 1st SGT way back in the late 1980s (Larry Smith of Rantoul, Illinois) that told us 19-21 year olds kids to NOT spend out entire paychecks on frivolous daily things, but to save enough money each paycheck in case of emergency (such as this partial shutdown). He suggested 10% of each check be saved in an account just in case. I have lived that theory of his even today, 35 years later, and I give this advice to ALL who may read this! It can be a "lifesaver" for a month or two if you follow his advice from decades ago!
Troy Curtis
East side
