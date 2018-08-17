About the slew of crazy letters 08/17/18 accusing 'the media' of bias.
Really? The word news suggests initial understanding of events. What happened to 'trust but verify'?
And, what do you mean by 'the media'? Why isn't the original opinion channel, FOX, mentioned?
Personally, I watch/listen to several 'news' sites and begin to 'trust' that which is mentioned throughout. Some paranoids may think that means coordination between diverse groups. Yet they're willing to trust the words of a man who lies for a living.
It's interesting that the majority of pro-Trump letters today were written by men. The real elephant in the room is gender bias, and American men's unwillingness to accept women as equals.
Supposedly, something close to 10% of households in America are headed by single women.
Relax, we'll have a better Union when the population is rightly represented in governments. Maybe you'll become voluntary incelibates (get some).
Gaye Adams
Midtown
