We have heard the Trump administration and numerous Republicans state on a number of news programs that when Americans are arrested their children are separated from them. Fellow American citizens may be too numb or so in love with a promise they might make a bit more money per month that they will not recognized or acknowledged that children are not removed from their American family if that family member commits a misdemeanor.
If a felony is committed by an American citizen the child or children are not placed in detention. These are cruel acts and every American parent can look at their child and know that if their child was removed and put into detention because of the simple fact that this child was their child, they would be traumatized.
The shame of separating immigrant children from a family member who committed a misdemeanor is not only on this republican administration—it is on all of us!
Donna Johnson
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.