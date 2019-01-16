Appropriate $5.7 billion for border security. The money would be used to reduce entry of illegal drugs, weapons and prevent terrorists, criminals, and gang members from entry. Money spent must be budgeted without political diversion. This could be determined by a non-political entity similar to the Congressional Budget Office.
Use military drones, either surplus or new build, to monitor the border. Newer, better scanning technology for border entry points. Better tunnel detection technology. These are just a few of the many things that could be
cost effectively done.
The whole idea is to enhance border security by means that are effective and economical. In my opinion, a wall would be costly and not very effective. I am a moderate who votes for issues and people closest to center.
Dave Griesel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.