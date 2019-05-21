The “Whited Sepulchre” in the White House is noted for his light and humorous personality…NOT!
It seems Jerry Falwell Jr, suggested that the Despot should receive an additional two years in office as “reparations” for the two years the Fraud has been under investigation.
Well, it didn’t take long. His Highness now suggests he should get two extra years in the White House to make up for the time he “suffered and was “unable to do (my) job,” pretty much the words of an aspiring dictator.
The Tweet retweeted Falwell’s tweet and then he, himself, tweeted about the “stolen two years of my (our) Presidency hat we will never be able to get back…..”
What Republican is willing to go to Nixon…I mean Trump, and tell him it’s over and the men are coming in white coats to take him to The Center for Mental Health(DC), Kafko Psychological Services (NYC), Pathways (FL) or the Moscow Mental Health Center (RUS)
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
