Since 1962, MAGA has stood for Mexican American Golf Association. The Phoenix Chapter was founded in 1962; the Tucson Chapter in 1978; and, the California MAGA was approved by the California State Attorney General as a nonprofit corporation on Aug. 3, 1963. The California MAGA has three councils, which include 20 chapters, plus the separate Southern California MAGA, with nine chapters. The Tucson MAGA plays weekly, and welcomes members regardless of gender, race, ethnicity or religion, according to their website. For more information on the real MAGA, Google them at Mexican American Golf Association.
I find it ironic that the true, historic meaning of MAGA is Mexican American Golf Association, since current wearers of MAGA caps often seem to have white nationalist, anti-Mexican leanings. I agree with the earlier letter to the editor writer, who suggested changing it to "Make Americans Great Again."
Carol Miller
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.