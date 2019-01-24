The impasse over both the shutdown and the SOTU address is symptomatic of the divided state of national politics as well as the lame irrelevance of said address. While in theory I side with the Democrats I abhor the petulance exhibited by the presumed leaders of both parties. I expect the fractious attitude from Trump. I had hope that Democrat leaders would take the high ground...but the Pelosi-led opposition has sunk to the same lamentable level.
Despite the ego-driven convictions of the principals of both parties the standoff over the shutdown benefits no one...regardless of personal convictions. A nail in the coffin of both parties!
The SOTU address has rarely if ever been insightful or motivating. Basically an exercise in political self-agrandizement. And with the current buffoon delivering the SOTU it becomes a joke. Why would Dems not let that happen? Dig deeper into stupefaction Trumpster. Arrggghhh!!!
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.