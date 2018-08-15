Space Force? Uh, I don't think so. Given who's proposing this fiasco, "SPACE FARCE" would be much better.
Or even-with all due respect to Mel Brooks- "SPACEBALLS"!
Your theme song should be "The Star Spangled Banner"- especially the part that goes -
"And the rocket's red glare- BOMBS BURSTING IN AIR"
Wouldn't you JUST LOVE THAT?!
As I always admit in my annual physical where it asks how much I drink-
It depends on what POTUS is doing!
Shields Templar
Marana
