Space Force? Uh, I don't think so. Given who's proposing this fiasco, "SPACE FARCE" would be much better.

Or even-with all due respect to Mel Brooks- "SPACEBALLS"!

Your theme song should be "The Star Spangled Banner"- especially the part that goes -

"And the rocket's red glare- BOMBS BURSTING IN AIR"

Wouldn't you JUST LOVE THAT?!

As I always admit in my annual physical where it asks how much I drink-

It depends on what POTUS is doing!

Shields Templar

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

