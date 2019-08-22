Carry a big sword! Have you ever wondered what the character of the world’s “tribes” would be or the environments in which they inhabit if competition to own the world’s meanest military weapons, the biggest swords, was abandoned for its gross misuse of our resources? Trillions for what? For China? For Russia? From our view, imagine how quickly we could rehabilitate the homeless in LA and San Francisco. Or elsewhere. Money well spent. Or how about cleaning up the debris in our rivers and oceans for the funding of a few new battleships? Or, finally, how about trading the latest nuclear rockets in to cover the cost of life-saving medical research? Agreed. Money talks. So do weapons. So do “tribes.” Maybe it’s time our tribe revolutionize its language. Time to eliminate the race to craft the biggest swords. Time to simply speak lightly. If only!
Don Weaver
Midtown
