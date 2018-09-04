“Need anything else?” my bank teller asked. “World peace... and a new president,” I joked. She laughed, then earnestly said, “We should support our president!” I have — automatically, for decades — supported every president, even those I didn’t vote for, because every American should uphold the Constitution, rule of law, and office of the presidency. But should a dishonorable president who habitually lies receive my support?
At first, Trump’s untruths seemed insignificant (e.g., Obama wasn’t a citizen or Trump’s inauguration crowds outnumbered those in 2012), but falsehoods and “alternative facts” have grown into immense problems for this country. Truth (e.g., Russian meddling) is now attacked, ridiculed, and labeled a “lie;” disagreements punished by tweets; false claims routinely repeated; and the fact-checking press called the “enemy of the people.”
How should “we the people” respond to a president leading us away from
democracy into dictatorship? “Speak TRUTH to POWER.”
Beth Molberg
SaddleBrooke
