Dear Editor,
The President’s budget should be a call to all citizens to stand up and say no. But more than saying no, it is time to ask those who represent us in Congress to deal with the lack of equity in America. Until every job pays a living wage, we need programs that provide ladders out of poverty, like Section 8 housing vouchers. Unfortunately, this program currently only serves 25 percent of the people who qualify. An increase of $4 billion will help over 300,000 additional families. Proposed cuts to health care and food assistance programs will also increase poverty, hunger, and homelessness in America. So pick up the phone or a pen and call or write your representatives, sharing your thoughts on why it is time to make America a fair place for all, not a better and better place only if you are rich.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
