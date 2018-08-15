The sad thing about the so called "silent majority" in America is, well, their silence. I believe the majority of Americans are decent, law abiding, God fearing, rational people. So how did we elect such an incompetent, blowhard president; a man who takes credit for the sun rising? Silence.
Silence at the voting booth should never be an option in our democracy. Neither Trump nor his ilk can win elections without the complacency of the silent majority. Speak up and vote, silent majority! Vote for civility and empathy. Vote for competency. Vote for loyalty to our allies and against pandering to our enemies. Vote for truth-telling. Vote to get the business of America done. Vote for progress, not a return to "clean coal."
Don't assume your vote is unimportant; not needed because progressives "almost" picked off a couple of conservative seats in recent special elections. Almost won't cut it. Vote!
Gary Putnam
West side
