Trump had no problem pronouncing O-ma-rossa for the time she spent in his White House. Somehow Ka-ma-la now becomes Ka-mee-la. Trump is what's called a "needler". A needler is defined as "a persistent irritant". Much like a sharp stone in your shoe or sand in your swim trunks. He tries to provoke a response by his faulty pronunciation. I really wish he would grow up and restore full dignity to the office he holds. That doesn't seem likely since for all his life he's surrounded himself with sycophants who validate his every word.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.