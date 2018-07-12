Yes, it is awful that many countries are corrupt, have gangs that prey on their citizens, are poor, etc. which causes a mass migration of foreigners (legally and illegally) into the United States. If these countries don’t change, the flow of people will never stop. Why not use the money spent on feeding, housing, medical, litigation, etc. and try and do something to change, stabilize, and improve the economy of these governments? We cannot continue to be the “savior of the world” at the expense of sanctuary cities, ghettos, increased crime rates, and slowly changing the culture and fabric of our nation.
Rosalie Wright
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.