Some politicians and journalists are saying that $5.7 billion is not so much. I do not agree. That $5,700,000,000 is my money – and yours. Does that figure look like a small amount to you?
I can’t help but think of what could be done with that amount of money: roads, health care for children, better public education, national park improvements, etc. I think that that really is a lot of money for what seems to be something of questionable effectiveness.
Carol Kerchenfaut
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.