Stupid is a purposeful event. Stupid is not naivety . Naivety is rectifiable with effort and learning . Naivety becomes stupidity and ignorance shortly after the naivety is recognized by the stupid one, if they do nothing to correct it. Stupid is therefore evil as it is, by definition, intentionally intertwined with ignorance. Stupidity, ignorance, evil. Stupid is linked only to present outcomes , is greedy and never considers consequences of it's actions unless they suit it. The good of the few abandoning the good of the many. Spock would be so pissed.
Peter Wieser
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.