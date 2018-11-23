Donald Trump's a prime example of a spoiled brat who says what he wants, does what he wants, has all his life, and isn't about to change. Totally focused on himself, he's the proverbial anvil around the Republican Party's neck. The blue wave that struck in the mid-term is a harbinger of what's to come. Trump's behavior and attitude will be the focus between now and 2020. Republican's need to come to their senses and remove him before he leads them to the dust bin of history.
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.