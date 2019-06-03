Donald Trump again announced that he is a “stable genius." And again in response to criticism of the manic behavior we see on a regular basis. If Trump were a genius, it would surprise many. Geniuses have special insights or profound information to share with others – he does not.

Other than talents for manipulation and self- promotion, at which he excels, Trump has little of value to share. Perhaps he is smarter than a horse, in which case “stable genius” could be appropriate. I would consider it possible, but some might say, “neigh.”

The first clue to the absurdity of his claim: no true genius feels a need to announce it to the world. The second clue: no one mentally stable feels compelled to say so.

It doesn’t take a genius to understand that. Even a fool could figure it out.

Beth Isabelle

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

