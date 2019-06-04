Would it be fair if you are a Jew and are investigated by a special team consisting of all Palestinians? President Trump was investigated by a special team of all Democrats, some with previous association with Hillery. Even with the deck stacked the special team did not find any wrongdoing that was indictable. That decision was extraordinary in that millions of dollars over two years was invested in trying to bring down President Trump. Not to worry for you Democrats as impeachment is in the wings. spurred on by the special prosecutor's innuendos.
While the impeachment process is underway important government functions are interrupted to the point of some not getting done. This seems like part of the plan as anything good coming out of our government while President Trump is in office will make it more difficult to replace him in 2020, if he is still around. This plan is putting America in the last place as politics comes first with the Democrats.
Rick Ricketson
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.