Martha McSally should recuse herself from any vote directly related to the impeachment of Donald Trump.
I know most Republicans will agree with this because they so often criticize “Unelected Bureaucrats” just as we saw with the uproar when the DOT introduced the new $32 Public Safety Fee. It’s a big issue with them like balanced budgets, ethics, private property rights and taxation.
And what is McSally other than Arizona’s highest ranking Unelected Bureaucrat?
She’s already declared this little misunderstanding as a “kamikaze mission” and “total distraction” without benefit of facts. As my conservative friends are sure to agree, those Unelected Bureaucrats could care less what the public thinks and need to be reined in.
Let her know she doesn’t represent you or Arizona.
Kevin Henderson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.