In 1937, Arizona Democrat, Senator Henry Ashurst, led the effort to block President Roosevelt's attempt to expand the Supreme Court so he could "stack" it. In 1974, when President Nixon was thinking of digging in his heals and staying in office, Republican Senator Barry Goldwater told him it was time to leave. In 2017, Arizona's John McCain split with other Republicans about repealing the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). It will be interesting to see if this Arizona legacy of placing country before party continues with Senator Martha McSally on the current "National Emergency."
David Devine
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.