In 1940 my 5th grade teacher had us look into the background of candidates FDR and Wendell Willkie. I decided I liked Willkie. My first political experience ended with a loss but FDR was impressed with Willkie enough to engage him as an unofficial ambassador (unimaginable today).
We used the newspapers for research which today must be nearly impossible since we are told that truth is "fake news" and distortions and lies are "truth" by our leader (witness the crowd treatment of a CNN newsman at a recent Trump rally and the denial of the Helsinki fiasco recoded in plain sight).
I've written on this topic before and it still worries me that the elimination of the free press is the first priority of autocratic rulers and I abide by the saying "if we ignore history we are doomed to repeat it." We must stand up for the free press!
John Kuisti
West side
