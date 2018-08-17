Re: the Aug. 14 letter to the editor "Republicans have lost this voter."
I totally agree with the letter writer regarding Republicans having lost his vote. I have voted in every election, registered both as a Republican and later as a Democrat, during my voting career of 62 years. In all that time I have always voted for the candidate, not the party. No more!
Henceforth I will not vote for any candidate at any level of office that is a Republican. If they want my vote they can disassociate themselves from their party of spineless lackeys who do not represent me and many other Americans and whose only agenda seems to be to follow the whims of Trump and his administration.
Tom Henderson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.