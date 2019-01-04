So, I would like to see one day when this liberal newspaper will for once print some conservative opinions, especially regarding our President Trump. He is a fighting machine for the American citizen first. He has negotiated for manufacturing coming back to our country, peace with our foreign allies, employment is at an all time high. So why do we see so much sour complaining, seeing the glass half full instead of half empty?
He is working with a majority of liberal Democrats, bias news media, a Russian collusion investigation that has found nothing. Spending millions of dollars on Muller and yet not giving President Trump want he needs to get that wall built for our safety and security. So when Hillary lost, she instructed her Dems to "resist and obstruct" anything the president wants to do. I guess they took this to heart and forgot about us, the U.S. citizens. Shame on the Democrats, who show no intention to work with POTUS for having peace and unity in this country.
Joan Brown
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.