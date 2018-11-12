Republican's strongly believe Democrats must abide by the highest ethical, legal, value and moral standards! When one of their own is caught violating these standards however they look the other way rationalizing their quest for power is at risk. They reason ethics, values and morals are a burden Democrats must bear! Trump sets the standards they abide by! Since he has none, they don't believe they have to be bothered with any themselves, furthermore they're too busy gerrymandering the system to get caught up in all that.
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.