Over the last couple years, we have seen thousands of Central Americans trying to come here either through the ports of entry or illegally across the border. They have been encouraged by Democrats like Obama who had a "catch and release" policy for Central American asylum seekers, by other Democrats who want open borders hoping for their eventual votes, by leftist federal judges ruling against Trump's immigration policies, and by the support and tacit encouragement by the Democrat news media like CNN, MSNBC, the NY Times and the AZ Star.
The Star has written numerous articles criticizing Trump's immigration enforcement policies, but not one article criticizing these Central Americans, who endanger their children. The Star's Tim Steller recently did a column criticizing Trump's putting troops on the border and erecting bobbed wire fencing. Now we just had 500 "migrants" storm the Port of Entry at Tijuana. U.S. Customs and Border Protection responded with tear gas and closing of vehicle lanes. These people are NOT legitimate asylum seekers!
David Burford
Northwest side
