So "poor" ol' Donnie -boy's more than a bit peeved he's not getting his "HUGE" parade in Washington.

If he wants one so bad-why not pay for it himself? Like he's (not) paying for using Air Force One.

He "promised" everyone that he'd be using his own private jet instead. Yeah- how long did that "promise" last?

Hey-here's a perfect solution- N. Korea's planning a big blow-out in September- why not show up there Donnie-boy? Your ol' pal Kimmie can prop you up on one of his tanks- or better yet one of those HUGE ICBM's and you can wave your extra-long RED TIE along with the N.Korean flag. You could be the "Star" attraction.

Saves Washington, D.C. money as well as the U.S. public

Just a thought.

Shields Templar

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

