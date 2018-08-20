So "poor" ol' Donnie -boy's more than a bit peeved he's not getting his "HUGE" parade in Washington.
If he wants one so bad-why not pay for it himself? Like he's (not) paying for using Air Force One.
He "promised" everyone that he'd be using his own private jet instead. Yeah- how long did that "promise" last?
Hey-here's a perfect solution- N. Korea's planning a big blow-out in September- why not show up there Donnie-boy? Your ol' pal Kimmie can prop you up on one of his tanks- or better yet one of those HUGE ICBM's and you can wave your extra-long RED TIE along with the N.Korean flag. You could be the "Star" attraction.
Saves Washington, D.C. money as well as the U.S. public
Just a thought.
Shields Templar
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.