Jay Ambrose? Mike Lester's political cartoons? Cal Thomas? Anyone who still believes the Star's opinion page is rife with leftist propaganda has swallowed Dear Leader's warning that "what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what's happening." Lisa Benson's cartoons? Jonah Goldberg? Jonathan Hoffman, our local reactionary? Let's remember Big Brother's most essential command: "reject the evidence of you eyes and ears."
Jefferson Carter
Midtown
