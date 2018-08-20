Thank you for reminding us the free press is not our enemy. To the contrary, the free press is our friend, our fellow citizen, our life line to democracy. Not only must we have a free press, we must have a local newspaper free to tell us what we want to know as well as what we would rather not know.
We have subscribed to the Star since arriving in Tucson in 1977, greatly appreciating reading local news we would not see elsewhere. Subscribing to our local newspaper is not only a pleasure and privilege but we suggest it is our civic duty. We must to assure our Arizona Daily Star not only survives but thrives to make certain that we have our lifeline to local democracy.
Charles (aka Punch) and Karen (aka Casey) Woods
Southwest side
