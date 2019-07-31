Re: the July 28 article "High court ruling opens door for$1B Ariz. border wall project."
The Star’s Sunday article on the Supreme Court’s border wall decision reduced a serious policy issue to a birds and bunnies conflict with drug trafficking.
The Court decision allows the Trump Administration to transfer money for purposes constitutionally prohibited by Congress.
The wall is widely regarded as the most expensive, least cost effective tool for securing border security. We have far more flexible 21st century surveillance, and agent deployment.
The major route of hard drugs is through the ports. We spend huge amounts of money chasing marijuana through the desert while increasing its legal use in the country. The emerging, domestic threat of drugs is the opioids industry.
There is no terrorist threat documented from the Southern border. The most imminent terrorist threat is domestic, for example the shooting in California earlier this week..
We don’t have an immigration policy that provides needed workers and welcomes the best minds.
The Border Wall is a campaign prop for Mr. Trump, and the Star fell for it.
Roger McManus
Midtown
