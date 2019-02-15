A very large banner displayed at Trump's rally in El Paso said "Finish the Wall," indicating that "the wall" is under construction. The wall is not under construction and the recent bill funding the rest of the government until Sept. 30 did not contain one nickel for it. The president, and his supporters, falsely claim that wall funds were included in the spending bill so the president actually won.
How can he have won and at the same time declare a national emergency at the border? Does not his "winning" in effect nullify the "national emergency" — which is a lie? If the Congress doesn't do something to bring the president under control, our great country will no longer be respected throughout the world. The words engraved on the plaque by the Statue of Liberty will no longer be true, and if he could, I'm sure the president would have the statue shipped back to France.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.