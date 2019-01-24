Article 2 Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution requires our president to give the Congress Information of the State of the Union. It also states that he may, “on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them”. President Trump wants to personally deliver his address before Congress, as has been the tradition since President Wilson. Speaker Pelosi says, “Not in my House”. Is this an extraordinary occasion?

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

