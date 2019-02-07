The SOTU is high political theater: politicians leaping to their feet in applause as their party's president appeals to their political base while the opposing party sits with arms folded. This year we had women in white to celebrate their increasing presence in Congress, but also displaying vividly the identity politics that divide us. The presentation itself was a campaign speech for 2020 and a plea to support currently stalled programs in immigration, health care, international relations and the environment. Prospects for progress in 2020 are poor.
The best TV shot was of the president delivering his version of reality with the vice president and Speaker in the background — the VEEP responding dutifully while the Speaker gagged on every bit of political meat thrown. It reminds one of the TV trick Mr. Trump played on Hillary Clinton during the presidential debates — looming in the background as she spoke to distract viewers from any content. Speaker Pelosi in her white suit was reserved but served to do likewise — is turnabout fair play?
Frank Hartline
Foothills
